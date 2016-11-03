FOOTBALL: BSU players earn academic honors

Adams, a running back from Phoenix, has totaled 835 rushing yards with six touchdowns and 203 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He’s a business administration major with a 3.87 GPA.

Elbe, a defensive lineman from Sayner, Wis., has recorded 24 total tackles through the first nine games of 2016, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. Elbe has 72 tackles in his career with seven tackles for a loss and one forced fumble. He currently owns a 3.91 GPA in elementary education.

The academic all-district teams are nominated and selected by College Sports Information Directors of America’s 2,900 members.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form (where applicable).