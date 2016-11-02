Yes, St. Cloud State had scored a late goal to break what had been a scoreless tie. Monica Majeski knocked in a ball off a corner kick in the 44th minute to make it 1-0 just before the halftime buzzer.

But head coach Jim Stone had words of affirmation, not criticism, for the Beavers during his halftime speech.

“We just reinforced the belief that we were playing well in the first half,” Stone said. “I thought we played extremely well in the first half. We were very unlucky not to create a few goals and have the lead. So for us it was just a matter of staying the course. That was the main message.”

The Beavers took Stone’s words to heart, as BSU scored three times in the second half to rally past St. Cloud State 3-1, and earn their first NSIC tournament win since 2010. They’ll take on Minnesota State Mankato on Friday in NSIC semifinal action in Minot, N.D.

“He was just amping us up,” sophomore forward Dani Nelson said of Stone’s halftime speech. “He said, ‘You guys need to score. You can score!’ So we said, ‘OK, let’s go out and score!’”

Nelson, Sarah Stram and Rachael Norton each did that for the third-seeded Beavers (14-4-1). All three scores came within a span of 10 minutes, and all three were the result of solid attacking play and ball movement.

“It was good for them to see the ball go in the net,” Stone said. “And the way that those goals were created, there was a good flow to our attack tonight. On both of those fronts, that’s a big positive for us.”

Nelson finally put BSU on the scoreboard in the 59th minute. Following some nice passing by Norton and Bayley Ertl, Nelson received a pass just outside the box, ran in a few feet then rifled it in the top-left corner for the goal.

“We knew as soon as we got the first goal, they were just going to keep coming,” Nelson said. “We were kinda waiting for it.”

Four minutes later, Stram gave the Beavers the lead after getting a steal at midfield. The senior forward had a one-on-one with St. Cloud defender Mackenzie Winters.

Winters went for the steal and overcommitted, leaving Stram all alone against St. Cloud goalkeeper Julia Clifford. Stram chipped it past the goalie to make it 2-1.

Norton made it 3-1 two minutes later. Stram hit Norton with a cross on the ground and Norton kicked it in off the keeper’s body.

From there, the BSU defense and goalkeeper Catherine Arneson shut down the Huskies (7-8-4). St. Cloud had eight shots in the first half, but were held to four in the second. Overall Arneson finished with nine saves for BSU, while Clifford made five for the Huskies.

The Beavers return to action at noon Friday, when they will take on No. 2-seeded Minnesota State Mankato in a semifinal matchup in Minot. The Beavers beat Mankato 3-1 in their lone meeting earlier this season.

Top-seeded Minot State, which takes on No. 4 Augustana, is hosting the semifinals and finals, which will be held Sunday afternoon.

Two wins will earn the Beavers an automatic win into the NCAA Central Regional Tournament. That would be their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. BSU can still get in without winning it all -- the top six teams in the final regional rankings make the NCAAs, and BSU was No. 6 in the most recent poll released Wednesday.

Nelson said the Beavers, who tied their program wins total Wednesday, have greater goals in mind than simply making the NSIC semifinals.

“We didn’t really look at it like that,” Nelson said. “We looked at it as, we need to go to the NCAA tournament. That’s part of the goal. We have to work off this. We want to go all the way, but (making an NSIC tournament run) is just a piece.”

“That’s the mission, we’re not going there to participate, we’re going there to achieve,” Stone added. “We’re excited to get a crack at it.”

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

SCSU 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 3 -- 3

First Half -- 1, SCSU, Majeski (Unassisted), 43:21.

Second Half -- 2, BSU, Nelson (Norton, Ertl), 58:12; 3, BSU, Stram (Unassisted), 62:44; 4, BSU, Norton (Stram), 64:51.

Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- SCSU, Clifford, 8-5; BSU, Arneson 10-9.