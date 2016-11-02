MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers excited for tip off with Gophers

The Beavers are coming off a 71-48 loss to Northern Iowa last Friday, but head coach Mike Boschee knows he can take away the positives and apply it to tonight’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Gophers.

“We talked a lot about some of the things that we need to improve on, which is defense and some other things, but it’s a good group and we’re learning and we’re getting better,” he said.

Although BSU fell by 23 to UNI, Boschee said that he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I was really happy with everybody for the most part,” he said. “It’s just quality experiences for the new guys, and then also the returners, it just gets them ready for the games that are still to come.”

Junior Sharif Black, one of the newcomers, got his first action in a Beaver uniform against Northern Iowa. He scored seven points and added three rebounds.

“It felt like the offseason was forever,” he said. “I was really anxious to play (all summer).”

Black, who transferred to BSU from Chadron State (Neb.) will get his second dose of action tonight against U of M, though BSU knows it will be a tall task.

“The Gophers are extremely athletic, long and lanky. It’ll be a different challenge than UNI was,” said Boschee. ”(Minnesota) is definitely more athletic with a lot of really talented players.”

“Those are a lot of guys that got a lot of DI offers and DII offers coming out of high school, and we get to compete,” Black added. “That’s all it is, just about getting better.”

When the game tips off, it will be the first matchup between the teams since 2011, which was a 71-58 Gopher victory. And although U of M finished 8-23 overall last season, with a 2-16 mark in conference play, the Beavers know tonight’s game will still be a challenge.

“I want us to face some adversity,” said Boschee. “I want all the players to face some adversity, learn how to battle through some of those difficult situations.”

“(Playing hard) is the biggest thing against a DI school or someone you’re an underdog to, just competing,” Black added. “We just gotta get better at execution, team chemistry, and just competing on the floor.”