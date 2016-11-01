In fact, the Beavers didn’t even play on the same field that they do now -- until 2013, Chet Anderson Stadium still had grass and was not yet configured for soccer.

Instead, the Beavers played their home games on the grass soccer field just outside the Gillett Fitness and Recreation Center.

That’s where BSU’s 2010 NSIC tournament game over Augustana was played -- a game that ended with a 2-1 Beavers victory.

But the Beavers haven’t played an NSIC tournament game at home since then. Despite making the playoffs in each subsequent year since, they haven’t made it past the first round, either.

That could change today, when the Beavers host an NSIC quarterfinal match for the first time since 2010. The Beavers will host St. Cloud State at 5 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

BSU head coach Jim Stone said he’s glad the Beavers get to stay home for once.

“Everything about it is more natural,” he said. “Hopefully that gives us a little bit of an edge.”

BSU (13-4-1, 11-3-1 NSIC) comes in on a five-game unbeaten streak and has lost just once in its past eight matches.

And it’s been the defense that has, mostly, been getting it done for the Beavers. They’ve allowed just three goals in that eight-game span. Overall, BSU’s defense has let in just 14 goals in 18 games (for a 0.78 goals-against average).

“Our communication on the backline is just really good right now,” said BSU junior goalkeeper Catherine Arneson, who is 7-1-1 in nine games started. “Everyone knows what we’re doing. Our leadership in the middle, with our center backs, has been really strong. We just stepped it up.”

Stone said he’s noticed the Beavers’ defense improve since the start of the season.

“We had some position changes, and those take time to learn the little nuances and the craft of going from being an attacking player to being a defender takes a little time,” he said. “So you’re starting to see it now that more players have a more firm grasp on their roles.”

Senior Christine Szurek moved back to defense from midfield and has succeeded in a group that includes junior Miranda Famestad, freshman Emily Kos and junior Annika Kussow.

The Beavers beat St. Cloud State very recently, blanking them 1-0 on Friday in St. Cloud; they closed out the regular season with a 1-1 tie against Minnesota Duluth.

Against St. Cloud, Arneson faced just three shots as the BSU defense didn’t allow the Huskies to take many chances on the net.

“That was a great game for our defense,” she said. “I think I got two shots on goal in the first half. That’s how good our defense has been playing.”

Dani Nelson scored the game’s lone goal on Friday, lifting BSU to the 1-0 win over St. Cloud.

“We played the way we wanted to [play against them],” Stone said. “We played to our strength. The speed of play was good, the way we moved the ball, the way we paced ourselves… we got a little away from that against Duluth. So we have to make sure we be who we are.”

The Beavers are the No. 3 seed in the NSIC tournament (behind No. 1 Minot State and No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato). A win will advance them to the semifinals Friday, likely on the road at either Minot or Mankato.

The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament next week.

The Beavers were No. 7 in the Central Region rankings and could make it into the national tournament without winning the NSIC.

“That’s been our goal this whole season,” Arenson said. “But coach has done a good job telling us to play it game-by-game and day-by-day and not letting us get ahead of ourselves.”