Rachael Norton scored the Beavers’ lone goal in the 26th minute while Erika Hjort scored the equalizer for the Bulldogs (8-5-5, 6-4-5 NSIC) in the 71st minute.

BSU goalkeeper Catherine Arneson finished with seven saves in 110 minutes of play for BSU.

As a result of Saturday’s game, the Beavers -- who had already clinched a home playoff game last week -- will host St. Cloud State in an NSIC tournament game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers finished third in the standings to earn the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 St. Cloud State in Wednesday’s match. It’s BSU’s first home match since 2010.

BSU beat the Huskies 1-0 last Friday night in their lone meeting of the season.

The winner will advance to Friday’s NSIC semifinals, which will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Minot State won the league title and is the top seed while Minnesota State Mankato earned the No. 2 seed and Augustana was No. 4.

The winner of the NSIC tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Region tournament next week. The Beavers could still get in without an automatic bid -- they are currently No. 7 in the regional rankings; the top six teams in the region earn a bid.

Quarterfinals Wednesday (at high seeds)

No. 8 Upper Iowa at No. 1 Minot State, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Northern State at No. 7 Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No. 4 Augustana, 3 p.m.

No. 6 St .Cloud State at No. 3 Bemidji State, 5 p.m.

Semifinals Friday (at highest remaining seed)

NSU/MSU vs. SCSU/BSU, noon

UMD/Augie vs. UIU/Minot, 3 p.m.

Finals Sunday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.