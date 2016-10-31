After clocking in at No. 9 in the first edition of the NCAA Super Region Three Rankings last week, the Beavers made a slight move in the latest edition of the rankings, released Monday.

BSU, which is 7-2 with two regular season game remaining, clocks in at No. 8 in the most recent rankings.

The rankings are a mix of mathematics formulas and human opinion and is based on won-loss record, opponents winning percentage and strength of schedule. The top seven teams in each of the four super regions at the season's end qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Super Region Three includes the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Great American Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Aside from BSU, two other NSIC teams are ranked -- No. 2 Sioux Falls (9-0) and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-1).

The Beavers are also one of four teams in the region rankings with a 7-2 record -- along with No. 7 Central Missouri of the MIAA, No. 9 Southern Arkansas and No. 10 Henderson State (Ark.), both of the GAC.

One-loss teams ahead of BSU are Minnesota Duluth as well as No. 4 Emporia State (Kan.) of the MIAA (8-1), and No. 6 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) of the GNAC (7-1).

Currently Northwest Missouri State (9-0) is the top seed and would receive a first-round bye while Harding (Ark.) is No. 3 and also 9-0.

The Beavers have two more regular-season games remaining on the schedule, both at home. BSU will host rivals MSU Moorhead this Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium before taking on Minnesota Crookston on Nov. 12.

Also on Monday, BSU junior quarterback Jordan Hein was selected as the NSIC’s Offensive Player of the Week following his third 300-yard day against St. Cloud State.

The Perham native finished with 381 passing yards and five total touchdowns to give BSU its largest win over SCSU in program history.

With the performance, Hein moved into first place all-time in BSU passing yardage with 5,570 yards. He connected on four passing touchdowns and ran in another from eight yards out.

The passing touchdowns placed Hein into second all-time in BSU history with 52 while the rushing and passing scores placed him in a tie for second in total touchdowns responsible for with 69.