VOLLEYBALL: Beavers drop five-set thriller to Wayne State

“I’m really proud of them the way they played,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said. “It just hurts when you’re that close and you’re up 2-1. It’s brutal to lose that way when you worked so hard for it. I wanted it so bad for them.”

The Beavers (7-18, 2-13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) spent its weekend handing challenging matches to two top-10 teams in Division II volleyball and, according to Ulmer they’re happy with their effort overall.

“Both teams this week I think were challenged by what we were able to do,” said Ulmer.

In a back-and-forth set one that worked its way to a 21-21 tie score, the Beavers finally caught a break and scored three points in a row to make it 24-21. Two of the points came from Wildcat errors, and the other was a Julie Touchett kill. After surrendering a point, Amanda Tronick put the first set away with a kill to win it 25-22.

The Wildcats (19-6, 10-6 NSIC) came back in set two and held BSU to just seven points and evened the match at one set apiece.

“I told them it was tied 1-1,” Ulmer said. “Ultimately it was a tie game at that point. Because we won the first set, we could kind of relax and say ‘let’s just get back to being focused in set three.”

In the same sequence as the first set, set three came to a 21-21 score, the Beavers scored three straight, lost one and then finished it 25-22. The Beavers final three points came from a kill and a block from Jessica Yost and a Jessica Reega kill.

Wayne State jumped out to a 5-2 lead in set four and didn’t look back until the end of the match. The Wildcats took the fourth set 25-17 and the fifth 15-10.

Ulmer said the difference in the game was the hitting of WSC’s Alyssa Frauendorfer, who had 30 kills in the match.

“She’s unreal,” he said. “You can adjust for a player who does the same thing every time, or similar things, but this kid could hit anything, put it anywhere.”

Tronick led the Beavers with 20 kills and four aces, while Yost added 10. Emma Hallman tallied 21 digs while Yost added 19 and Tronick 12. Setter Shelby Haney served up 38 assists.

The Beavers conclude their home schedule next weekend, hosting Winona State for senior night Friday and Upper Iowa on parents day Saturday.