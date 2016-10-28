VOLLEYBALL: Yost breaks all-time kills record in BSU loss

It was kill number 1,301 in Yost’s career, surpassing Peggy Hammel-Morgan’s mark of 1,300 for BSU’s all-time career kills record.

“It feels pretty cool,” Yost said. “I know Peggy was a great player.”

Coming into the match, Yost admitted she was nervous and wanted to get the two kills out of the way.

“I was a little nervous,” she said. I knew I needed two and I just wanted to get those two and then go from there. Once I got them I was like ‘okay, I’m just going to play normal now.’”

The Beavers (7-17, 3-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) dropped the match against No. 7 Augustana in four sets (25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15), but head coach Kevin Ulmer said he was happy with the effort.

“I’m really pleased with how we played sets one, two and three,” he said. “Besides two separate runs of three points, we pretty much played point-for-point with them.

The Beavers found their stride after narrowly losing the first two sets, taking set three 25-20.

“The set that we won, we executed in every category that we always talk about from the beginning of the year,” Ulmer said. “It’s a top-10 team on the other side of the net, and we executed. So it’s fun to see that they can do that. I hope they believe that that matters to them and that it’s going to impact how they play later.”

Jessica Reega led the Beavers attack with 15 kills, while Yost finished with 13 kills and a team-leading 13 digs. Amanda Tronick tallied 12 kills and nine digs.

At the net, Julie Touchett had five blocks, while Reega and Heather Fletcher each had four.

“I think we matched up well and obviously had one of our best blocking nights of the year,” said Ulmer.

But the Vikings (21-4 12-3 NSIC) found the offense they needed, with Courtney Place and Lauren Waite each getting 14 kills.

Bemidji State returns to the BSU Gymnasium today for a 4 p.m. matchup against No. 8 Wayne State.