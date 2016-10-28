FOOTBALL: Beavers hope to keep chugging after loss to UMD

The Beavers lost a highly-entertaining -- yet defensively-challenged -- shootout in Duluth by a score of 54-47.

The loss vaulted the Bulldogs (now 7-1) above the Beavers (6-2) in both the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference standings as well as the NCAA Division II Region III rankings, which were released Monday.

“We know where we’re at right now,” BSU quarterback Jordan Hein said. “We’re not blind to the regional rankings and stuff like that. As far as the conference goes, we know Duluth has a good chance at the North too. But right now, we’re trying to win out. Go 1-0 each week and we’ll just see where the chips fall after that.”

The Beavers are currently No. 9 in the region rankings, the Bulldogs No. 4. The top seven teams in the region -- which also includes the Great American Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference -- make the NCAA tournament.

That means the Beavers will need some help in the last three weekends of the season -- a few of the one-loss teams ahead of them losing wouldn’t hurt.

They also need to take care of business themselves, starting with this afternoon’s game against St. Cloud State. The Beavers and the Huskies (4-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. today at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud.

“The way the season's been going, that was always kind of our goal, to be a postseason team,” BSU linebacker Tristan Ross said. “Right now it’s kind of out of our control so we look at these last three games as we just go out, have fun and whatever happens happens. It’s all up to the committee.”

The Beavers have won three of their last five meetings against the Huskies, including a 28-27 thriller last season at Chet Anderson Stadium.

BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said the Beavers should have their normal personnel in this week after some injuries in the past three games gave the team some big question marks going in. The only BSU player out indefinitely is linebacker Niko Daniello. Kicker Isaac Aanerud will be a game-time decision.

“We have to get after them,” Bolte said. “Last week was stressful with not knowing who was going to be back. I think we can go back to what we were doing pre (Hein’s) injury and play an extremely fast tempo on offense and put a lot of stress on (St. Cloud’s) defense.”

Hein, who has been dealing with blood clots in his knees, isn’t 100 percent but he is doing better than he was last weekend. He isn’t as mobile as he was earlier in the season but he was able to throw the ball, which he did to the tune of 434 yards.

“There’s no question I was going to play if I could go,” Hein said. “I wasn’t 100 percent but I was good enough to play and I went with it.”

Bolte said Hein’s presence helped the Beavers, especially when they were down by 20 points at halftime.

“It’s comforting to have him back in there,” Bolte said. “He’s so confident, he gets the team going. It’s not that he wasn’t helping the team when he wasn't playing, but it's just a different presence compared to some of the other guys who haven't played as much as him. He’s a different player in a lot of different senses, and his leadership has really evolved in a year and a half.”

SCSU started off their season 1-3 before winning three straight games to start NSIC North Division play. However, they fell to Northern State 29-28 last week in Aberdeen, S.D.

Still, the Huskies have a dangerous offense with preseason All-American wide receiver Jameson Parsons, who is in the top 10 nationally with 898 yards and seven touchdowns, and quarterback Nate Meyer, who has thrown for 2,258 yards and 16 TDs.

“It looks like they’re having a tough time running the ball but they’ve got a decent quarterback and an All-American receiver,” said Ross, a Little Falls native. “So we’ve got to establish ourselves in the game right away, just kind of get on them… eliminate the passing game and force them to run the ball.”