WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers drop series opener to UND

UND’s Hallie Theodosopoulos opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, and Emma Nuutinen made it 2-0 at the 9:49 mark, and the Beavers couldn’t respond.

Freshmen Abby Halluska and Jacqueline Kaasa scored the goals for the Beavers, each of them coming in the second period. But the Hawks matched it, scoring two middle-period goals of their own.

With a two-goal deficit late in the third, BSU pulled goalie Brittni Mowat for the extra attacker, but Amy Menke scored an empty-netter to bring the game to its final score, 5-2.

Bemidji State (4-4-1, 2-4-1-0 WCHA) hosts the Hawks at 3:07 p.m. today to conclude the home-and-home series at the Sanford Center.

North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 0 2 0 -- 2

UND 2 2 1 -- 5