BSU played 11 players, including all seven newcomers, to get its feet wet in the first of two exhibitions on the schedule.

The Beavers looked sharp early on, taking advantage of a cold shooting start to grab a 9-3 lead.

But the Panthers responded, going on a 19-4 run over a nine-minute span, which resulted in a 22-13 UNI advantage.

They steadily increased their lead from there, taking a 15-point edge into halftime at 38-23.

And in the second half, Northern Iowa continued to control the game.

Their lead topped out at 24 at 55-31 with 12 minutes to go in the game, but then the Beavers came back with an 8-0 run through eight straight from freshmen Jai’Vionne Green and Logan Bader.

BSU never got within striking distance before the clock ran out, but it showed flashes of hanging tough against a Division I opponent by the end of the 71-48 contest.

Senior Ben Best led the Beavers with 10 points and five rebounds, while Green finished with eight points and junior Sharif Black added seven.

Spencer Haldeman, Wyatt Lohaus, Juwan McCloud and Jeremy Morgan all put in 10 points for Northern Iowa. Jordan Ashton tallied nine points, and Bennett Koch racked up eight points and nine rebounds on the night.

The Beavers will return to action with an exhibition matchup against Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis.