SOCCER: BSU tops St. Cloud State

The sophomore found the back of the net in the sixth minute, and it proved to be all the support goalkeeper Catherine Arneson needed for the rest of the night.

Nelson’s decisive shot came off a rebound, as she corralled a Rachael Norton shot off the left post and put it past the Husky keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Arneson took over from there, stopping all three shots on goal she saw in the contest -- all in the second half and two within the final 10 minutes -- to cement the shutout victory.

The Beavers improve to 13-4 heading into their regular season finale against Minnesota Duluth. BSU will host the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Sunday before starting the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday.

Bemidji State 1, St. Cloud State 0

BSU 1 0 -- 1

SC 0 0 -- 0

First half: BSU GOAL (Nelson) 6’, 1-0 BSU.

Saves: BSU, Arneson 3; SCSU, Clifford 4.