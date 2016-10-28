Senior forward Phil Marinaccio finished off a 3-on-1 opportunity with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first overtime period as the Beavers escaped with a 2-1 win over the Seawolves on Friday night at the Sanford Center.

“It was one of those games where pucks and bounces weren’t always going our way,” said Marinaccio, who netted his second goal of the season on the play. “In every game we’re not going to sustain offense every single shift or score 4 or 5 goals, we have to learn sometimes how to win games 2-1, even when we’re not playing our best. That’s what good teams do and that’s what we did tonight.”

Two minutes into the 5-on-5 overtime period, Marinaccio stripped the puck from Anchorage winger Aleski Ainali in the defensive zone and dished it to BSU center Kyle Bauman. With just one Seawolf to beat -- defenseman Nolan Nicholas -- Bauman carried the puck up ice, then took a wrist shot which deflected off UAA goaltender Olivier Mantha’s pads.

Marinaccio was in front of the net to clean up and finish off the game with a greasy rebound goal.

“I just put my head down and drove to the net,” Marinaccio said. “It was fortunate enough to bounce to me and I slapped it in.”

The Beavers (5-2-0, 5-0-0 WCHA) outshot the Seawolves 34-15, with Mantha making 32 total saves to keep Anchorage (1-4-0, 0-1-0) in the game despite having to kill 14 minutes of penalty time. That included two game misconduct penalties -- one in the first period and another in the second.

As a result, UAA played for two men down for much of the third period but still tied the game on Matt Anholt’s goal with exactly eight minutes left.

His teammate, Jonah Renouf, stripped a puck from a Beaver defenseman in front of BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer and fed Anholt, who had an open net. Bitzer couldn’t recover fast enough and Anholt buried it past the diving goaltender's left-handed glove side. Bitzer finished the game with 14 saves.

“I thought Anchorage deserved better fate,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of the Seawolves. “They played a very good hockey game. They had us on our heels. They played us well. We had a hard time getting into a rhythm. We turned the puck over a lot.

“I thought they defended well and it was one of those hockey games that we were very fortunate to win. I’m happy we got the three points. Probably from about the 10 minute mark on of the first period, that game had a bad smell to it.”

The Beavers had scored early on one of those extended major power plays.

After an initial shot from junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald that bounced off Mantha, senior forward Charlie O’Connor took a whack at it before senior forward Brendan Harms poked it in for a 1-0 lead at the 7:23 mark of the first.

It was Harms’ third goal of the season and also the seventh time in seven games this season that the Beavers have scored first.

“It was good getting the first goal for sure,” Harms said. “But we got up and I thought we got a little bit complacent after that. Props to them too. They came hard. They shut off the walls, so it wasn’t easy breaking out of our zone. Luckily we were able to finish it off there at the end.”

BSU had five power play opportunities -- including both of the long five-minute ones -- but only got the one goal from the man-advantage.

“We had some chances on the power play and I thought Mantha played pretty well, but at the end of the day, we had 14 minutes (of penalty time) and one goal,” Tom Serratore said. “I thought our puck movement was pretty good, but there were a lot of long shots too. They did a pretty good job of keeping the puck to the outside.”

The teams return to the ice at 7:07 p.m. Saturday for the series finale.

Bemidji State 2, Alaska Anchorage 1

UAA 0 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 0 1 -- 2

First Period -- 1, BSU, Harms (O’Connor, G.Fitzgerald), 7:23, PP. Penalties -- BSU, Arentz (High Sticking), 2:18; UAA, Jackstadt (Checking From Behind Major), 4:49; UAA, Jackstadt (Game Misconduct), 4:49; UAA, Trinkberger (Interference), 17:52.

Second Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- UAA, Mitchell (Holding), 5:33; BSU, Beauvais (Roughing), 11:43; UAA, Azurdia (Boarding Major), 18:58; UAA, Azurdia (Game Misconduct), 18:58.

Third Period -- 2, UAA, Anholt (Renouf, Van Allen), 12:00. Penalties -- BSU, Whitecloud (Interference), 12:42.

Overtime -- 3, BSU, Marinaccio (Bauman), 2:05. Penalties -- None.