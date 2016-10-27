"There's never a good loss," he said. "But those are losses you can learn from. That's how I look at it."

BSU had a two-goal lead Friday before losing 3-2. On Saturday the Beavers rallied from being down 5-1 to make it interesting with three third-period goals; they eventually lost 5-4.

"I told our guys, we showed a lot of guts," he said. "That game could have gone 7-1, 8-1. I've played a lot of games in that building, and it's a tough one to play in. But our guys stayed with it, they played with a lot of character and a lot of toughness."

Serratore and the rest of the Beavers hope to see that toughness on display this weekend, when the team returns home to host Alaska Anchorage in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series (7:07 p.m. today and Saturday) at the Sanford Center.

"The biggest thing we can take out of (the UND series) is Saturday night," BSU captain Charlie O'Connor said, referring to being down 5-1 in the third period. "The team that we got this year never quits.... It's a testament to the guys we have in the locker room. It's big for us."

The Beavers (4-2-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) scored first in both games in Grand Forks but couldn't hold their lead.

Still, just the fact that they are getting on the scoreboard first has made things that much easier. BSU has scored the first goal in each of their six games played this season.

"It's a good problem to have," Serratore joked. "Teams who score first are typically going to have a lot more success. Especially when you're playing a game where typically the first team to three wins. It's nice playing with a lead. You'd like to see that continue."

Although the sample size for this season is small, the numbers do bear it out for BSU from the last few years: The team that scores first usually has a better chance at winning. Last season, for example the Beavers were 13-6-0 when scoring first but 3-10-6 when they did not. In the 2014-15 season, BSU was 14-4-2 when scoring first and 2-11-3 when their opponents did.

"It's really nice playing with a lead," said junior forward Leo Fitzgerald, who scored the first goal in Saturday's game. "Being up a goal just gets us going. It gets us up on the bench. It gets us in a positive mood. It's nice to get that first goal."

This weekend's opponent, Alaska Anchorage, has experienced some early-season struggles. The Seawolves (1-3-0) have scored just three goals on the season and have been outscored 13-3 against a slew of nonconference opponents. They are playing their first WCHA series this weekend after a bye.

The Beavers, meanwhile, are still on top of the league standings after a 4-0-0 start.

"To be able to go 4-0 to start the year is big time for us," BSU senior forward Brendan Harms said. "Any time you can get league wins is huge, so we have to keep doing that."