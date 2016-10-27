WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU bracing for physical series with UND

The Beavers (4-3-1, 2-3-1 WCHA) have a slight edge over the Hawks (4-3-1, 3-3-0 WCHA) in their past eight meetings -- BSU leads the series 4-3-1 over the past two seasons.

With that in mind, the Beavers hit the road Friday to take on their U.S. Highway 2 rivals in the first leg of a home-and-home series at 7:07 p.m. at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

The teams make the return trip to Bemidji for game two on Saturday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

“Our series with north dakota in the past have been very physical, very tightly-contested,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “Opportunities are hard to come by. They play very similar to us in the way they layer, they block a lot of shots. It will be a challenge to manufacture offense.”

Last season the games were decided by score lines of: 0-0, 2-1, 1-0 and 1-0. The first two of those games went to overtime and the latter two did not.

Joyce said that’s just a product of both teams being hard on pucks and making sure they don’t give up any power in the corners and along the glass.

“We focus a lot on winning our little battles in the corners, on winning races to the puck and stuff like that,” she said. “We know that’s how it is against them. Every time we get in deep with them and we have to forecheck them hard. That causes less action in front of the net… I think that takes away from both teams scoring a little bit.”

Looking at the stats for both teams, they would seem to be identical: UND averages 2.38 goals per game and allows just 1.88. BSU has scored 2.12 goals per game while letting in 1.62.

UND is coming off a series in which tut was swept by No. 1-ranked Wisconsin, 2-0 and 5-2.

“We’re not a really high-scoring team and our main focus is to play a strong core defense,” BSU junior forward Emma Terres said. “With them too, they have a strong defense as well. So it’s just going to be about getting pucks to the net and really putting more people in front to score some goals.”

Terres scored twice and added an assist in last Saturday’s game against Minnesota Duluth -- a 3-3 tie that resulted in a UMD shootout win.

The Beavers will want to start out strong in today’s game -- since their season-opening sweep of Syracuse, BSU is 0-3 on Fridays.

“It’s just something we all have to be focused on right at the get-go,” he said. “We have to start strong. That’s our goal every single game, is to score first. Just have a good start.”