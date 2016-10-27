BASKETBALL: Beaver men, women tabbed 14th in preseason poll

The men's team was picked to finish 14th in the conference with 57 points, as well as 7th in the North division with 18 points.

NSIC coaches rank each team, apart from their own, from 1-15. A first place vote receives 15 points, a second place vote gets 14 points, and so on.

Minnesota State Mankato, who defeated BSU in last season's playoffs, tallied 220 points for first in the conference. Augustana, the reigning NSIC Tournament and Division II Champion, came in second with 190 points.

Minnesota State Moorhead and St. Cloud State tied for third with 183 points apiece, but MSUM had a 46-44 advantage in the North division poll for first.

Senior Ben Best was named the player to watch for the Beavers, coming off an 11.8 points-per-game season.

Best, along with fellow seniors Will Harvey and Shane White, were also recently named captains for the 2016-2017 season by head coach Mike Boschee.

The women's team received 56 points overall and 14 in the North Division, good for 14th and 8th, respectively.

Winona State totalled 201 points for first place in the poll after knocking Bemidji State out of last season's playoffs. Northern State came in second with 200 points, as well as a leading 48 points in the North Division.

Aimee Pelzer was dubbed the player to watch after leading the Beavers in points per game (13.1), assists (3.4), steals (1.7) and blocks (0.7).

Pelzer, senior Allison Cordes and junior Sierra Senske were recently named captains by head coach Chelsea DeVille, as well.

The men's season kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with an exhibition matchup at Northern Iowa, while the women will start their campaign in Fargo with an exhibition against North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday.