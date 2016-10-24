SOCCER: BSU clinches home playoff match with win

After a scoreless first half, the Beavers opened the second on the right foot. The offensive pressure paid off in the 72nd minute when Brechlin secured a Melanie Peltier rebound off the post for her third goal of the season. Both Peltier and Allie Erickson were credited with assists on the play.

The Beavers finished the match with a 28-5 shot advantage, while the shots on goal battle 14-3.

Fobbe improved to 6-3-0 with the win. It was her third solo shutout of the season and the sixth by the Beavers in 2016.

The Beavers (12-4-0, 10-3-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) travel to St. Cloud State for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday. On Sunday, BSU hosts Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m.

The NSIC Playoff opponent and time for Nov. 2 will be determined in the final week of league play.