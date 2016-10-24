FOOTBALL: BSU ninth in regional rankings

The NSIC, the Great American Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference make up the NCAA Super Region Three.

Seven teams from the four regions will earn a spot in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs with the number one seed in each region receiving a first round bye. The NCAA Division II Football selection show is set to air on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Beginning in 2016, the football committee will seed the four teams that advance to the semifinals of the championship so that the No. 1 seed will play the No. 4 seed and the No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed. All seedings will be determined using the current selection criteria.

NCAA DII Regional Rankings

Super Region Three

Rk School (Conf.) Rec. Conf. Rec.

1. Northwest Missouri St. (MIAA) 8-0 8-0

2. Sioux Falls (NSIC) 8-0 8-0

3. Harding (GAC) 8-0 8-0

4. Minnesota Duluth (NSIC) 7-1 7-1

5. Emporia State (MIAA) 7-1 7-1

6. Azusa Pacific (GNAC) 7-1 6-1

7. Central Washington (GNAC) 5-1 5-1

8. Central Missouri (MIAA) 6-2 6-2

9. Bemidji State (NSIC) 6-2 6-2

10. Winona State (NSIC) 6-2 6-2