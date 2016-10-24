MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall to No. 20 in rankings

The Beavers (4-2, 4-0 WCHA) fell two spots from No. 18 to No. 20 after suffering losses by scores of 3-2 and 5-4 to the top-ranked Fighting Hawks. UND remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, receiving all 50 first-place votes.

BSU will return home this weekend to face Alaska-Anchorage in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series at the Sanford Center. The teams are scheduled to face-off at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.