WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU stays at No. 10 in rankings

The Beavers (4-3-1, 2-3-1 WCHA) faced Minnesota-Duluth on the road this weekend, losing 2-1 Friday and then tying Saturday’s game 3-3, which the Bulldogs won in a shootout but is officially recognized as a tie in the standings.

Wisconsin stays at No. 1 in the nation, receiving all 15 first-place votes.

BSU will face North Dakota in a home-and-home WCHA series this weekend. Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m. in Grand Forks, N.D. before the teams travel to the Sanford Center for a 3:07 p.m. contest on Saturday.