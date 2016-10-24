Search
    WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU stays at No. 10 in rankings

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:29 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team held steady at No. 10 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Women’s Hockey Poll.

    The Beavers (4-3-1, 2-3-1 WCHA) faced Minnesota-Duluth on the road this weekend, losing 2-1 Friday and then tying Saturday’s game 3-3, which the Bulldogs won in a shootout but is officially recognized as a tie in the standings.

    Wisconsin stays at No. 1 in the nation, receiving all 15 first-place votes.

    BSU will face North Dakota in a home-and-home WCHA series this weekend. Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m. in Grand Forks, N.D. before the teams travel to the Sanford Center for a 3:07 p.m. contest on Saturday.

