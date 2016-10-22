SOCCER: Norton and Nelson tally goals in 2-1 BSU win

“Sometimes as a fan or even as a player, you look at the standings and you have a different idea of how the game is going to be,” said BSU head coach Jim Stone. “They’re fighting for a playoff spot. So at least from a coaching standpoint, and hopefully from a player’s standpoint, we felt like this was going to be a tough game, and it was.”

The Beavers came out with the win, topping Southwest Minnesota State (5-9-1, 4-5-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) 2-1 at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Sophomore forward Rachael Norton put Bemidji State (11-4, 9-3 NSIC) on the board in the 24th minute when she got behind the SMSU defense and carefully slid a shot past the keeper.

The Beavers took the 1-0 lead into the intermission, but the Mustangs came out fast in the second half. Five minutes in, Emily Huddleston sniped the upper left corner, just out of BSU keeper Catherine Arneson’s reach.

“We kind of missed a marking assignment a little bit,” Stone said. But it was a good shot, so you have to give her credit. She got a 12-inch window and she took advantage of it.”

Three minutes later, Morgan Weyer-Coates got through the Beavers back line and had a chance to get the lead but was stopped.

Later in the 59th minute, the Beavers regained the lead. Sophomore midfielder Dani Nelson booted one from 30 yards out over the keeper’s leaping save attempt to score what would ultimately be the winning goal.

From that point on, the Beavers went into defense mode, helping Arneson keep the ball out of their net.

“Over the course of the year she’s just really, really improved her positioning,” Stone said of Arneson’s performance. “I think that’s the big piece for her because she’s technically sound, she’s got good hands, good decision maker, she’s good with her feet. So when she’s in good positions like she was today, the game comes easier.”

The Beavers coasted to the 2-1 win and bring the momentum into today’s 1 p.m. home game against Sioux Falls.

Stone said he expects it to be a test similar to Saturday’s.

“Their scores have been really tight,” he said. “They beat St. Cloud last week 1-0, so they’re kind of flying high. And our league is so wide open, they’re still thinking playoff push. We’re expecting it to be a competitive game, and hopefully we can recover today and be ready for tomorrow.”