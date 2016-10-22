WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU falls to UMD in shootout

The Beavers (4-3-1, 2-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) were down 3-1 before Terres scored two goals to tie the game and force overtime.

After the five-minute overtime period, the game went to a shootout. UMD’s Laura Stalder scored the lone goal of the shootout, as Beaver forwards Reilly Fawcett, Haley Mack and Terres each missed their attempts.

In the first period, the Bulldogs (4-2-2, 3-2-1 WCHA) opened the scoring at the 5 minute, 9 second mark when Kathrine McGovern got one past BSU goalie Brittni Mowat.

UMD extended the lead to 2-0 when Katerina Mrazova scored her third goal of the weekend with nine seconds left in the first frame.

The Beavers got on the board five minutes into the middle period when Alexis Joyce scored her second goal of the year, making it 2-1.

Duluth then got the goal back seven minutes later with a goal from the stick of Brooklyn Schugel.

Terres’s first goal came during a 5-on-3 powerplay with just over two minutes left in the second period, and she tied the game at 3-3 seven minutes into the third.

“Getting the 5-on-3 and capitalizing on it was big,” Beavers head coach Jim Scanlan said. “At 3-1, it could have been real easy the way Duluth was playing, it could have gotten ugly there. Obviously with (Mowat) in goal, that always helps. Getting that 5-on-3 goal was huge. Because now you go into the third and it was a one-shot game.”

The tie after 65 minutes of play let the Beavers escape the weekend with a point, but they ultimately lost the game in the shootout.

Bemidji State has a home-and-home series with North Dakota next weekend. The Beavers play at 7:07 p.m. Friday at Ralph Engelstad Arena before returning home for a 4:07 puck drop Saturday at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota Duluth 3, Bemidji State 3 (UMD wins SO 1-0)

BSU 0 2 1 0 -- 3

UMD 2 1 0 0 -- 3

First Period -- 1, UMD, McGovern (Brodt) 5:09; 2, UMD, Mrazova (Brykaliuk, Crossman) 19:52.

Second Period -- 3, BSU, Joyce (Stanwood, Terres) 5:00; 4, UMD, Schugel (McGovern, Astrup) 12:13; 5, BSU, Terres (Hutchinson, Bergland) 17:50.

Third Period -- 6, BSU, Terres 2 (Joyce, Stanwood) 7:13.

Overtime -- no scoring

Shootout -- BSU, Fawcett (missed); UMD, Mrazova (missed); BSU, Mack (missed); UMD, Stalder (made); BSU, Terres (missed).