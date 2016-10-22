FOOTBALL: BSU falls short in 54-47 shootout

Hein proved that at about 75 percent healthy, he’s better than most, throwing for a career-high 434 yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 24 Bulldogs bounced the No. 21 Beavers 54-47 in an NSIC North Division game before 4,062 fans on a sunny Saturday at Malosky Stadium.

Senior Brady Schmidt caught a team-high two touchdowns to go along with 167 receiving yards, the most by a BSU receiver since Nov. 1, 2008.

Senior Beau Bofferding rushed for a career-high 171 yards and four touchdowns and senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to Jason Balts to lead Duluth.

Hein might not have been 100 percent due to a knee injury but it was hard to tell.

“I don’t know a percentage on how healthy I am,” Hein said. “I was good enough to play today, I got cleared to play, so I figured I would give it a shot.”

The injury limited his mobility, a big part of his game. Duluth brought a heavy blitz but the Beavers’ offensive line protected Hein until the end.

Contrary to what he said Thursday, Bolte said Hein didn’t practice all week and Saturday was the first snaps he took. Bolte said he decided to go with Hein over Nick Mehlum or third-stringer Jared Henning about 25 minutes before the game after consulting with the Beavers’ training staff.

“Jordan’s knee was bothering him, and I think that’s part of the reason Duluth was bringing so much pressure,” Bolte said. “Normally when he’s healthy he’d escape the pocket but he forced himself to stay in there. The trainers made the call, and of course, Jordan was pretty vocal about wanting to play. He’s a competitor. The biggest thing he was able to protect himself, where the last couple weeks, he couldn’t have done that. He was able to move around just enough.”

Duluth (7-1) is in strong position for an NCAA playoff berth with its seventh straight win while BSU (6-2) could be on the outside looking in when the first regional rankings come out this week. The Beavers, who fell 14-9 at home to the Bulldogs last fall, haven’t won in Duluth since 1941.

Duluth got 178 passing yards and two TDs from Bauer and took advantage of a fumbled kickoff return to take a 27-7 halftime lead. It was arguably the Bulldogs best half this season.

The second half, not so much.

Bemidji State was just getting warmed up.

Duluth surrendered 40 points and 394 yards in the second half. Most of that came via Hein, who completed 17 of 33 passes without an interception.

Hein threw for 377 yards and all five of his touchdowns in the second half as the Beavers stormed back from a 41-18 deficit early in the fourth quarter.

“We just dug ourselves into too big a hole,” Bolte said. “We got behind the 8-ball early and had to scramble to catch up the entire game.”

Duluth countered BSU’s quick-strike offense with Bofferding, a speedy 5-foot-8 senior. After starting running back Darren Walker went out in the second quarter with a leg injury, Bofferding moved to the backfield full time and turned in a career performance.

Bofferding had 158 yards rushing and three of his four touchdowns after halftime. He finished with a career-high 18 carries. Balts, meanwhile, had seven receptions for career-high 165 yards.

Bofferding ran one in from 65 yards out to give Duluth a 47-33 with 7:43 to play. BSU countered with Hein’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Lunde.

The Beavers got Duluth to punt and took over at their own 20 with 2:59 remaining. Just when you thought Duluth’s defense disappeared, the Bulldogs got a stop, keyed by a Beau Bates quarterback sack, an intentional grounding and a Kegan Wirtz pass breakup.

Duluth took over with 2:01 left and Bofferding broke free for a 37-yard gain down the left sideline and then added his fourth score the game, this one from two yards out.

Trailing 54-40 with 1:19 to play, BSU needed just 29 seconds to score again, this time with Hein finding Schmidt from 44 yards out to make it 54-47 with 58 seconds remaining.

That’s how it stayed as the Beavers’ onside kick didn’t go 10 yards and the madness, finally, was over. The teams combined for 67 points in the second half and 49 points in the fourth quarter alone.

“Duluth has a very good, tough team,” Hein said. “Lot of credit to them. They’ve got a great program. We had our chances, but we didn’t play four quarters of Bemidji football. It was a fun game. A lot of crazy ups and downs, but you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Duluth.”

With a combined 101 points and 1,100 yards, this made Tecmo Bowl look defensive. Duluth’s 604 yards were the Bulldogs’ highest in four seasons.

BSU, meanwhile, will try to win out and hope the Beavers get some help. With two close losses on the road to quality teams, Duluth and Sioux Falls, they certainly would have a good argument.

“That’s what we’re trying to sell to the guys,” Bolte said. “We have to see how the teams above and below us end up beating up on each other if we have a chance to make the postseason. But right now, we just have to play better football. We’ve got a tough schedule yet.”