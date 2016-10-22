Despite trailing 5-1 at one point in the final frame, the Beavers scored three times in the last 14 minutes -- including two power play tallies and once shorthanded with an empty net.

However, BSU wasn’t able to find the final goal as UND won 5-4 to earn the the two-game nonconference series sweep at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

“It’s sports, you’re never out of something. It was a weird game,” said sophomore defensemen and former Bemidji Lumberjack Dillon Eichstadt, whose first collegiate goal was the late shorthanded tally. “At that point, we went in with the mindset of we have to outwork them. We got a couple but at the end of the day we kinda ran out of time. It wasn’t enough.”

With less than a minute to go, the Beavers were able to get the puck in the UND zone in front of Cam Johnson and Eichstadt poked a loose puck in to make it 5-4 with 40 seconds to play.

BSU (4-2-0) trailed 4-1 going into the third period, and the Fighting Hawks (5-0-0) made it 5-1 early in the frame with Rhett Gardner’s power play goal.

“I think it was just, we have to stop saying it and start doing it,” said BSU junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald, who had two assists. “We had to stay positive and bring some energy on the bench.”

That might have been the death knell for BSU, if not for a pair of fortuitously-timed power play opportunities.

Junior forward Jay Dickman and senior forward Brendan Harms both scored on the man-advantage midway through the third to give the Beavers some life. BSU had been 0-for-9 on the power play up to that point.

“We won some faceoffs,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of BSU’s previous power play attempts, noting that the team wasn’t keeping it simple in Friday’s 3-2 loss. The Beavers went 0-for-7 with an extra man in that game.

“Just make the simple play,” he said. “If we can go low-to-high, if we can get the puck across, we’re going to be in good shape, and we did that.”

Leo Fitzgerald, who put BSU ahead 1-0 early in the first period, assisted on the first goal. Dickman redirected it in front of the net with 13:53 to go.

Four minutes later, Harms had time and space and patiently chipped a puck over UND goalie Cam Johnson's shoulder to make it 5-3. Gerry Fitzgerald had an assist on the play.

“Power play faceoffs are huge,” Gerry Fitzgerald said. “It saves some time on the clock. At the end of the game we were shooting the puck more, we were moving it around quick and we weren’t getting to pretty with it. We kept it simple.”

Those two scores gave BSU a chance. The Beavers, who outshot UND 15-7 in the final period, had plenty of good scoring opportunities but couldn’t light the lamp.

It was made more difficult when Harms went to the penalty box with 1:45 to go.

That made it more difficult for the Beavers to pull goaltender Michael Bitzer for the extra skater, but when they did they were able to generate some shots.

Later in the game, with Harms in the penalty box, Eichstadt pulled BSU within one on a shorthanded extra attacker goal with 40.7 seconds left to give BSU a fighting chance.

The Beavers weren’t able to do it, and the clock ran out on them.

Bitzer made 28 saves for BSU while Johnson had 25 for UND. Brock Boeser, who had a hat trick in Friday’s game, added two more goals for the Hawks while Zach Yon and Shane Gersich also scored for UND.

“Any time you play these guys, especially in this barn, you have to three periods together to win a game,” Eichstadt said. “We weren’t really able to do that this weekend, and it showed.”

North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 4

BSU 1 0 4-- 4

UND 2 2 1-- 5

First Period -- 1, BSU, L.Fitzgerald (G.Fitzgerald, Billett), 2:53; 2, UND, Boeser 1 (T.Poolman, Gersich), 3:43; 3, UND, Gersich (Boeser), 19:39. Penalties -- UND, Hoff (Boarding), 14:13.

Second Period -- 4, UND, Yon (Gardner, Poganski), 0:23; 5, UND, Boeser 2 (C.Poolman, Jost), 17:34. Penalties -- UND, Poganski (Roughing), 6:02; BSU, Beauvais (Slashing), 10:43.

Third Period -- 6, UND, Gardner (Gersich, T.Poolman), 3:44, PP; 7, BSU, Dickman (L.Fitzgerald, Bauman), 6:07, PP; 8, BSU, Harms (G.Fitzgerald, Whitecloud), 10:05, PP; 9, BSU, Eichstadt (Arentz, Beauvais), 19:19, SH. Penalties -- BSU, Eichstadt (Tripping), 1:49; UND, Poolman (Interference), 5:56; UND, Peski (Tripping), 9:05; BSU, Harms (Interference), 18:16.

Shots On Goal -- BSU, 4-10-15--29; UND, 12-14-7--33. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bitzer (33-28); UND, Johnson (29-25). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 3-6; UND, 4-8. Power Plays-Opportunities -- BSU, 2-for-4; UND, 1-for-3.