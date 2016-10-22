Beavers XC team takes 11th at NSIC meet

Vanessa Rae Lopez paced the Beavers with a time of 22:19.16, which was good enough for 32nd on the 6,000-kilometer course. Sarone Palzine finished 63rd, Jane Austin 75th, Madison Kealy 81st and Autumn Huju 86th.

The Beavers’ average time of 24:20.53 gave them a score of 347. The University of Mary took first with a score of 33, with four of its runners crossing the line among the top eight finishers.

Minnesota Duluth’s Emilee Trost took the individual title with a time of 19:51.37.

The Beavers will compete in the NCAA Central Regional meet, also in Sioux Falls, on Nov. 5.