VOLLEYBALL: Beavers lose to Sioux Falls

Jessica Yost led the team with 19 kills, 16 digs and six blocks, but the Beavers (7-16, 3-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) fell in four sets (25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18).

With that, Yost slides into second on the Beavers’ all-time career kills list with 1,299 -- just two shy of breaking Peggy Hammel-Moran’s record mark of 1,300.

Amanda Tronick had 14 kills and 12 digs, while Julie Trouchette and Jessica Reega each had five kills. Shelby Haney tallied 41 assists.

Makenna Rockeman had 19 kills for the Cougars, while Lexi Scott and Jordan Calef each had 14.

The Beavers host Augustana for a 7 p.m. match next Friday and Wayne State for a 4 p.m. match next Saturday.