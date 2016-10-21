Boeser, North Dakota’s star forward, scored three unanswered goals himself as the top-ranked Fighting Hawks beat No. 18 BSU 3-2.

Boeser scored once on the power play, once at even strength and again on a penalty shot when UND was shorthanded to beat BSU and Beavers’ goaltender Michael Bitzer, who made 33 saves and saw his two-game shutout streak snapped.

“He’s a good player,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of Boeser. “He’s probably the best player in college hockey. He’s a game-changer.”

The Beavers (4-1-0) dominated early but eventually let a 2-0 lead slip away.

Senior forward Phil Marinaccio and junior defenseman Brett Beauvais gave BSU the early lead as BSU carried the play throughout the first 20 minutes. BSU outshot UND 9-8 in the period and tested goalie Cam Johnson.

However, UND (4-0-0) showed why they were the defending national champions in the second period. As expected, the Hawks came out firing. Despite a couple bad penalties taken and a few of the sloppy turnovers that characterized the first period, UND looked much more like the nation’s No. 1 team and defending national champions after the break.

“We definitely knew they were going to have pushback after that first period,” Beauvais said. “I think we weathered the storm well. We had a few bad bounces though.”

The Hawks outshot the Beavers 16-4 in the middle frame, but weren’t able to find the scoreboard until nearly 15 minutes in. With UND on the 5-on-3, Boeser rifled the puck past Bitzer to make it 2-1 -- ending Bitzer’s scoreless streak at 191 minutes, 11 seconds.

Still, despite UND’s dominance, BSU was still up 2-1

“We lost our composure in the second period, and that was the biggest thing,” Serratore said. “That’s going to happen. It’s a tough building to play in, we had a 2-0 lead. The last minute and a half, two minutes of the second period we had some quality scoring chances, but that was a tough period.

“Still, at the end of the day. We’re still up 2-1 going into the third. That’s a pretty good situation to be in in this building.”

BSU couldn’t hold it for long.

Boeser beat Bitzer with a backhander in the slot early in the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then successfully converted a penalty shot midway through the third to complete the natural hat trick and give UND the lead for good.

The fact that Boeser was awarded a penalty shot was somewhat controversial.

BSU, who was on the power play at the time, let Boeser slip past the defense as he got on a breakaway. Forward Leo Fitzgerald put a stick on Boeser at the last second and was called for a hooking penalty -- thus awarding Boeser a penalty shot.

Serratore didn’t want to comment on the call.

But Boeser, for his part, didn’t think it was a penalty.

"Honestly, I didn't even think there was a penalty called,” he said. “I didn't feel a hack or anything. But I'll take it."

And he did. He backhanded the puck past Bitzer; it hit both posts and went in. Video review confirmed it was a good goal.

The Beavers, who went 0-for-7 on the power play in the game, had once last power play chance late in the period but were unable to net the equalizer and pull off the upset.

“Obviously we were 0-for-7 on the power play,” Serratore said. “They were pretty aggressive up ice. We weren’t winning a lot of faceoffs on the power play and that obviously hurt us.”

“Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t,” Beauvais added. “We had some penalty trouble there. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before. It’s just a competitive game out there.”

The teams return to the ice at 7:07 p.m. today for game two of the series.

North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU200-- 2

UND012-- 3

First Period -- 1, BSU, Marinaccio (Unassisted), 4:58; 2, BSU, Beauvais (G.Fitzgerald), 9:19. Penalties -- UND, Jost (Slashing), 1:02; UND, Gardner (Cross Checking), 5:32; UND, Olson (Roughing) 17:06; BSU, Dickman (Hooking) 17:24; BSU, Baudry (Boarding) 18:43.

Second Period -- 3, UND, Boeser 1 (Poolman) 14:51, PP. Penalties -- UND, Smith (Elbowing), 3:02; UND, Wilkie (Goaltender Interference), 9:51; BSU, Arentz (Tripping), 13:28; BSU, Billett (Tripping) 14:37.

Third Period -- 4, UND, Boeser 2 (Jost, Gersich), 3:58; 5, Boeser 3 (Unassisted penalty shot), 12:52. Penalties -- BSU, Heller (Tripping), 5:30; UND, Hoff (Interference), 11:39; BSU, L.Fitzgerald (Hooking), 12:52; UND, Wilkie (Playing With A Broken Stick), 16:30.

Shots On Goal -- BSU, 9-4-5--18; UND 8-16-12--36. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bitzer (36-33); UND, Johnson (18-16). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 6-12; UND, 7-14. Power Plays-Opportunities -- BSU, 0-for-7; UND, 1-for-5.