WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU falls 2-1 to UMD

The Beavers (4-3-0, 2-3-0 WCHA) were outshot 41-21 by UMD.

After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs (4-2-1, 3-2-0 WCHA) needed only 1 minute, 13 seconds to get on the scoreboard in the second. Junior forward Katerina Mrazova got a pass from junior forward Maria Lindh off the boards in the corner and found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Near the midway point in the game, senior defender Madison Hutchinson drove across the blue line on the right side and slung a shot to the far side past sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney. Sophomore forward Sylvia Marolt picked up an assist on the game-tying goal.

Mrazova broke the tie at the 4:08 mark of the third period with her second goal of the night. Senior forward Lara Stalder and senior forward Ashleigh Brykaliuk were credited with assists on the goal.

The Beavers had their share of chances with the extra attacker in the waning moments of the game, including a backhanded shot off the crossbar by junior defender Alexis Joyce. But the Beavers were unable to come up with the equalizer as they fell 2-1.

Neither team found much success on the power play, as BSU went 0-for-3 and Duluth 0-for-2.

Bemidji State will wrap up the two-game series with UMD at 4:07 p.m. today.

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0-- 1

UMD 0 1 1-- 2

First Period -- No scoring.

Second Period -- 1, UMD, Mrazova (Lindh) 1:13; 2, BSU, Hutchinson (Marolt) 9:57.

Third Period -- 3, UMD, Mrazova (Stalder, Brykaliuk), 4:08.