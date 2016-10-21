The Beavers take their No. 21 coaches poll ranking into today’s matchup with No. 24 Minnesota Duluth, which is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at UMD’s Maloskey Stadium. Both teams have identical 6-1 records and the winner of this game will have an inside track at both a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division title as well as an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

The loser is likely left out of the playoff hunt.

“We’re definitely thinking about it,” BSU running back Gena Adams said of the Beavers’ playoff potential. “I’m not going to lie, in our minds, this is a playoff game for us. It’s the biggest game of the season. And I wouldn't doubt it’s the biggest game of the season for Duluth as well. They are fighting for the north title as well. We have the same record. It’s going to be a big brawl out there. We’re going to have to really fight for it.”

The Beavers have never qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs, and only once have they played in the postseason -- when they went to the Mineral Water Bowl in 2010.

It’s been even longer (1999) since the Beavers defeated UMD, and longer still (1941) since they did so in Duluth.

But BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said he doesn’t think the trouble BSU has had in Duluth will be a factor this time around.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily been that we’ve gone over to their stadium and gone, ‘Oooh, wow, it’s Duluth!’” he said. “They’ve just always been good. They know how to win and they’ve been in the postseason. That might have been the thing that’s made it a little more difficult to go over there.

“But this team’s different. We’ve been to Mankato and been to Sioux Falls and we’ve played in some pretty tough environments already. I don't think it will be any more wild than those scenarios that we’ve already found ourselves in.”

What might be a little wild, though, for the Beavers is that they still don’t know who will be starting at quarterback come this afternoon.

Normal starter Jordan Hein has missed the past two games with blood clotting in his knee. Sophomore Nick Mehlum started both games, but missed last week’s matchup with Minot State after coming down with an ankle injury.

That left redshirt freshman Jared Henning to take over, and he did well against Minot -- running for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-28 win.

Bolte said that, as of Thursday, both Hein and Mehlum were “hour-to-hour” -- meaning both could be ready or not before today. He likely wouldn’t find out until right before kickoff.

If neither of those guys are ready, however, Henning will get his first collegiate start.

“All of us just come in with the mindset of, be ready to play,” Henning said. “Each of us has been practicing this whole week as if we are going to play. We all really want Jordan to play, and there’s a good shot he does, but if not, we’re all ready and we have a good gameplan going in. And we have one of the best O-lines, if not the best O-line in the conference, so we’re confident in everything we do.”

UMD’s defense has given up just 685 yards of total rushing offense on the season. BSU, meanwhile, has surpassed 400 yards rushing in two of the last three games.

“It’s going to be really important for us to establish our run game,” said Adams, who ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns last week. “Last year the one thing we didn’t do well was that. I don’t think we hit the 100 yard mark last year. That’s going to be big for us to get going right away, especially if we have Jared out there.”

The Bulldogs edged the Beavers 14-9 during last season’s meeting in Bemidji.

Bolte hopes BSU can finally turn the tables.

“It fuels my fire,” he said. “I felt like I had a pretty direct cause to that loss. They got us with a few big special team things last year that irk me still. They had their quarterback out last year too. So I’d use that a little bit with our guys. We’re just going to have to do the same thing they did to us last year.”

Other injuries

Aside from Hein and Mehlum, Bolte also described kicker/punter Isaac Aanerud as day-to-day. Freshman Mason Hoffer will again take Aanerud’s place if the latter can’t kick.

Inside linebacker Niko Daniello, who sprained his MCL, is the only player Bolte said would be out of today’s game for sure. Daniello is fourth on the team with 42 tackles (21 solo) and five for a loss.