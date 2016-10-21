VOLLEYBALL: Beavers fall to Mustangs

In set one, an 8-1 SMSU (18-3, 13-1 NSIC) run to make it 12-6 was too much for the Beavers (7-15, 3-10 NSIC), and the Mustangs held on 25-18.

The Beavers temporarily fell apart to start the middle set, dropping the first 10 points of the match. They partially recovered and scored a few points, but ultimately failed to reach double digits and gave up the set 25-6.

The Beavers stayed neck-and-neck with the Mustangs in the third set, working the score to 15-15, the 12th tie score of the set. But SMSU scored four of the next five points, and Bemidji State didn’t respond fast enough. The set came to a 25-21 final.

Seniors Jessica Yost and Amanda Tronick led the Beavers with eight kills apiece, while sophomore Jessica Reega added 7. Yost had eight digs, while freshman setter Shelby Haney put up 26 assists.

The Beavers return to the court for a 4 p.m. match today at Sioux Falls.