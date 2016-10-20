WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Forwards stepping up for Beavers

In the case of Emily Bergland, Reilly Fawcett and Summer Thibodeau, it’s working wonders.

The three forwards have found success playing together so far, contributing 13 total points through six games to start the season.

“They’re embracing the role that they’re in,” Scanlan said. “They’re a top-six line and they’re going out there and producing for us. It’s fun to see. I don't really have to worry about line matchups with that group. They’ll go out there against anybody.”

The No. 10-ranked Beavers (4-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA) head into this weekend’s matchup at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (7:07 p.m. today, 4:07 p.m. Saturday) hoping to see even more production from one of their top lines.

“I think we have really good chemistry,” said Fawcett, a junior from Proctor. “We’re all pretty hard workers, we like to work it down deep. And when the time comes we like to get it to the net. I think our line has been getting some really greasy goals.”

“We keep it pretty simple, I guess,” Bergland added. “We don’t take too many risks. We just try and work it low and get it to the net when we can.”

Bergland, who leads BSU with eight points (four goals and four assists) had four points in last Saturday’s game against Ohio State. The sophomore from Thief River Falls scored twice and added two assists as BSU earned a series split and won 4-1.

“We took a bit of a loss with our talent, but we brought in a lot of good freshmen and our sophomores have stepped it up,” Fawcett said. “Just working with Bergie, she’s really a skilled player and she’s really good defensively and offensively. Summer is a really hard worker, and that’s something I love about her.”

Fawcett, who has three points on the season, added an assist in the game while Thibodeau, a junior from Maple Grove, was held pointless but was plus-1 on the day.

“The thing that all three of those players have is they work extremely hard, they’re hard on pucks and they have great sticks,” Scanlan said. “Watch how many times they get their sticks on a puck to block a pass, or whatever. And they’ll battle.”

They’ll need to this weekend against UMD (3-2-1, 2-2-0 WCHA). The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend in which they were swept by Minnesota in a pair of close games (4-3 Friday and 3-2 in overtime Saturday).

Both teams have started well -- each has two losses. UMD has already beaten and tied a highly-ranked Boston College team to start the year.

Still last season's two-game sweep in the WCHA playoffs at the hands of the Bulldogs still lingers for BSU.

“We know we’re going to have our hands full,” Scanlan said. “We know it’s going to be a big challenge going in there and trying to get points.”

“Obviously we’ve had a history with Duluth,” Fawcett added. “With them winning in the playoffs last year obviously we want to get revenge this year. So I think we’re all looking forward to going down there and getting a couple wins.”