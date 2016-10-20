MEN'S HOCKEY: Tough matchup awaits Beavers in Grand Forks

It’s a game Bitzer, now a junior, said he’ll never forget. But it’s also one he doesn’t want to dwell on this weekend.

“You’re not trying to duplicate it,” he said. “You just prepare like any other game…. You have to approach this the same as every other game. No difference. I mean, it’s a big rink and a big crowd but at the end of the day it’s still a hockey game. At the end of the day, just keep it between the glass and that’s all you can control.”

Bitzer and the Beavers take a No. 18 national ranking and a 4-0-0 record into this weekend’s matchup with North Dakota (7:37 p.m. today, 7:07 p.m. Saturday). The Fighting Hawks are 3-0-0 and ranked No. 1.

The Beavers know how tough it is to play UND anywhere -- especially on their home ice. And adding to the degree of difficulty this season is the fact that both games are in Grand Forks. For the past three seasons, the teams have played a home-and-home series.

BSU tied UND 4-4 last year in Bemidji before losing on the return trip 5-2. Overall BSU is 1-3-3 against UND in their past seven meetings. And UND hasn’t swept BSU in five seasons. However, the Beavers have only beaten the Fighting Hawks twice in Grand Forks -- the 2014 effort and another way back in 1970.

“We’ve had a lot of great games,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “We haven’t won a ton of games. We tied a lot of games, I know that, and we won a couple years ago. But we’ve had some great battles with them. A lot of those games go down to the wire.”

The Hawks are currently 3-0 with nonconference wins over Canisius and RPI. BSU, meanwhile, has yet to play a nonconference game but are 4-0 against Western Collegiate Hockey Association foes Bowling Green and Northern Michigan.

Last weekend against NMU, the Beavers won both games 2-0 and Bitzer made 21 saves in each game.

Bitzer, who is 4-0 with a 0.50 goals against average, hasn’t been scored on in 156 minutes, 20 seconds. But he credited his defense with his solid numbers so far.

“The team played really well last weekend,” he said. “Between the third period both nights I think we gave up a total of (nine) shots. That shows how well we’ve been playing late in games. That just makes my job easy. We held them to 21 shots both nights, and for the most part they were from the perimeter.”

“Bitz is just standing on his head,” said junior forward Jay Dickman, who scored a goal in each game against NMU. “It’s nice to know that he’s stopping everything he sees, and it’s nice to know that if a mistake is made he’s back there. As long as you don’t make too many, you’re good.”

The Beavers would prefer to make as few mistakes as possible against North Dakota, the defending national champions.

“They’re a typical North Dakota team,” Serratore said. “They have a shooting mentality on the power play, they have tremendous speed. They’re deep on the back line they’re deep up front. They play with a ton of energy, they compete hard.

“You know what you're getting with North Dakota. Not only with talent but they're so well-coached. They just have a tremendous work ethic.”