The Beavers (7-14, 3-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) came close to taking a 2-0 lead over UMC after two sets, but the Golden Eagles rallied and never let go of their momentum.

After taking the first set 27-25, BSU took a 19-12 lead -- their largest of the night. But Minnesota Crookston (9-11, 5-7 NSIC) rallied to tie the score at 20. From there, the teams traded points, tying the score every other point until finally UMC took two straight for a 28-26 win.

The Golden Eagles led from start to finish in the third, staving off a late BSU surge for a 25-19 win.

And in the fourth, UMC fended off the Beavers once more. After erasing an early 4-1 deficit, Minnesota Crookston stretched its lead as far as five with a 20-15 advantage.

BSU tried rallying, and came within one at 23-22 on a Julie Touchette kill, but once again UMC held firm, taking two of the next three for the 25-23 set win and a 3-1 victory.

Amanda Tronick and Jessica Yost finished with 14 kills apiece, while the duo recorded 20 and 18 digs, respectively. Shelby Haney had 46 assists, and Touchette led the Beavers with five blocks.

Kassi Green tallied 17 kills while Maggie Perrel pitched in 16 of her own. Ali Schueler finished with 26 digs and Sierra Trost had 53 assists.

After wins over Minot State and U-Mary last week, Bemidji State lost its chance at a three-match winning streak, which would have been its first since 2010. In that span, BSU is now 0-8 in those opportunities.

The Beavers will look to rebound at 7 p.m. on Friday against No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.