The college hockey world took some notice.

Coming at at No. 18 in the most recent USCHO.com top 20 poll, the Beavers are ranked for the first time since March 22, 2010. BSU is also receiving votes in this week’s USA Today/ USA Hockey Magazine top 15 poll.

BSU had received votes in both polls since 2010, but hadn’t cracked the rankings of either since then. The Beavers recieved votes in last week’s USCHO.com poll as well.

This time around, Bitzer’s big weekend helped propel the Beavers into the polls.

The junior from Moorhead stopped 21 shots in each game against NMU, giving him the 11th and 12th shutouts of his career. Bitzer is now the NCAA’s active career shutout leader and is tied with former Beaver goalie Matt Climie for the all-time BSU program record.

That effort last weekend was recognized by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, which on Monday named Bitzer the co-defensive player of the week. Lake Superior State defenseman Owen Hendrick, who had six points in LSSU’s sweep of Michigan State, was the other co-defender of the week.

Through four games so far, Bitzer is currently 4-0 with a 0.50 goals against average and .977 save percentage.

BSU will take their No. 18 ranking into a showdown with unanimous No. 1 North Dakota this weekend. The Fighting Hawks are 3-0-0 after beating RPI on Saturday.