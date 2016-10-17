WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers rallying for breakout season

“With the seniors that we do have, we have to be competitive this season because that is a pretty important class,” DeVille said Saturday, the first day of practice for BSU’s basketball team. “We have to put all the pieces together quickly with some new kids because they’re such a special senior group.”

The Beavers have four seniors: Allison Cordes, Aimee Pelzer, Tatum Sheley and Hanna Zerr.

And although BSU went just 7-20 a year ago, 90 percent of the scoring is returning -- over two thirds coming from the senior core. With that amount of production back in Bemidji, DeVille knows year two can be a quick turnaround.

“It’s just absolutely great to have the kids coming back that can put the ball in the hole,” she said. “They worked hard all summer and they’ve gotten better.”

Pelzer returns as the team’s leading scorer from a year ago, boasting a 13.1 average. Sheley came in one point behind for a 13.0 per-game mark, while junior Sierra Senske (12.5) and Zerr (11.0) also averaged double-figures.

The four also have themselves in a unique situation.

Sheley (787 career points), Zerr (739), Senske (737) and Pelzer (716) are all within 300 of 1,000 career points. All four can get there if they match their scoring totals from last season.

“Getting to 1,000 would honestly be incredible, just to share it with three of my closest friends,” Pelzer said. “I think that’s pretty cool, because I feel like that doesn’t happen very often a lot of places.”

“I definitely haven’t seen four in one season,” DeVille added. “It would be pretty special. All four of those kids are so well-deserving of it... And if I can spread them out and get them all 300, it would be a hard team to guard, as well.”

BSU kicks off the season with a Nov. 3 exhibition at North Dakota State, then returns home for a nonconference matchup with Mayville State on Nov. 12.

“We were so close in so many games (last year),” said Pelzer. “We just need that extra push. A lot of us are seniors and it’s our last year, so we just gotta go out and play as hard as we can.”

A new batch of Beavers enters into the program with that same goal. BSU has seven newcomers this year, made up of four freshman and three junior transfers.

“It’s fun to say I don’t know who’s gonna play yet,” DeVille said. “I don’t even have a starting lineup. I don’t even know my top five right now, and that’s a good problem to have because I sure as heck didn’t have that last year.”