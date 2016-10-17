“Ben’s always been a great leader through example,” said BSU head coach Mike Boschee. “He’s always worked hard, and he’s always competed.”

The Beavers finished last season with a 10-17 record -- a two-win improvement from the year before -- but Best believes this year’s club can compete with the top teams in the conference.

“There’s a lot of talent,” he said. “All the freshman are far better off than I was coming in to freshman year. Overall the chemistry is a lot better than the last couple years, and I think once we start clicking and communicating well, we’ll do pretty well down the stretch.”

Bemidji State has seven newcomers this year: six freshman and junior transfer Sharif Black. The bunch will have to help make up for last season’s losses, as five of BSU’s top seven scorers are gone. But Boschee is still confident in this year’s team.

“We’ve added some pieces that I think will fill those holes pretty well,” he said. “I’m excited about the returning guys. I think they all got a lot better. We should have a good nucleus of upperclassmen to lead us, and we’ve got some talented young guys too that we’re trying to work in there.”

Best averaged 11.8 points-per-game last season, most on the team. Harvey came in third with a 10.4 average, and junior Christian Pekarek was eighth with a 5.3 mark. Black scored 11.3 a game with Chadron State in Chadron, Neb., last year.

The season starts with two Division I road exhibitions, first at Northern Iowa on Oct. 28 and then at Minnesota on Nov. 3.

“I wanted to put this group through as difficult of a preseason as I could,” Boschee said. “I want to get them as tough of an experience as I possibly could to help them with the conference race.”

That race begins Dec. 2 when the Beavers travel to Minnesota Duluth, but Boschee is simply focused on taking things one day at a time.

“We’re just going day by day right now with these young guys. ‘Win the Day,’” he said. “We want to play as well as we possibly can (now), and we’ll see where the chips fall after that.”