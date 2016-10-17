BSU announces 2017 baseball schedule

The Beavers will open their season Feb. 22 and 23 against Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth. The games will be played at the new indoor home of the Vikings.

BSU also goes on an eight-game swing through Missouri, Kansas and Texas from March 3-5 and 10-19 before opening NSIC play March 18-19 at Agustana.

The Beavers, who went 14-36 last season, are scheduled to play their home opener with a March 29 doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul.

In all the Beavers are scheduled to play 50 regular season games, including 20 at home.