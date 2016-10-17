BSU soccer shuts out Wayne State 3-0
WAYNE, Neb. -- Junior goalkeeper Catherine Arneson stopped all seven shots she faced and Raquel Thelen, Allie Erickson and Emma Brechlin scored goals to lead the Bemidji State soccer team to a 3-0 victory at Wayne State on Sunday.
Arneson's second solo shutout of the season helped her improved to 5-1-0. BSU now has five shutouts in 2016.
Thelen scored a goal and added her 11th assist of the season -- tying former Beaver Jamie Ford for most assists in a season since 2002.
BSU (10-4 overall, 8-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) returns home this weekend to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday and Sioux Falls Sunday.