BSU soccer shuts out Wayne State 3-0

Arneson's second solo shutout of the season helped her improved to 5-1-0. BSU now has five shutouts in 2016.

Thelen scored a goal and added her 11th assist of the season -- tying former Beaver Jamie Ford for most assists in a season since 2002.

BSU (10-4 overall, 8-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) returns home this weekend to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday and Sioux Falls Sunday.