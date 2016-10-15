MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers stay perfect, beat NMU 2-0

The Beavers (4-0-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) beat the Wildcats by the same score Friday night.

On Saturday, goaltender Michael Bitzer once again stood strong, making 21 saves for his second straight shutout.

The junior from Moorhead now has 12 career shutouts, pulling into a tie with former Beaver Matt Climie for the program record.

Bitzer had help from the BSU offense.

The Beavers scored both of their goals in the first period to take control early.

Sophomore Jay Dickman scored his second goal of the season less than five minutes into the game, with an assist from Gerry Fitzgerald.

Less than five minutes later, Kyle Bauman made it 2-0, getting a feed from defenseman Brett Beauvais and beating NMU goaltender Atte Tolvanen just after a BSU power play ended. Myles Fitzgerald had the other assist on the play.

Tolvanen finished the game with 22 saves on 24 shots.

NMU (1-3-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) was never able to solve Bitzer despite outshooting the Beavers 9-7 in the first period and 8-6 in the second.

The Wildcats also had five power plays and went 0-for-5. BSU’s penalty killing unit is still perfect on the season.

BSU will take its 4-0 record -- the Beavers first since 2005-06 -- into next weekend’s series with defending national champions North Dakota on Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks.

Bemidji State 2, Northern Michigan 0

BSU 2 0 0-- 2

NMU 0 0 0-- 0

First Period -- 1, BSU, Dickman (G.Fitzgerald), 4:52; 2, BSU, Bauman (Beauvais, M.Fitzgerald), 9:34.

Second Period -- No scoring.

Third Period -- No scoring.