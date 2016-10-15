VOLLEYBALL: Tronick hits 1,000 kills as Beavers beat U-Mary

“We’re really happy that she was able to reach the milestone here at home and on homecoming,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said in the press release.

Jessica Yost led BSU with 24 kills on the night, while Tronick added 18 kills and 17 digs. The Beavers took the match in four sets (25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24).

Freshman setter Shelby Haney served up 48 assists, while Emma Hallman had 21 digs.

The Beavers (7-13, 3-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) take the momentum of their two straight wins on the road Tuesday when they travel to Crookston for a 6 p.m. match.