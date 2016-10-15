Search
    VOLLEYBALL: Tronick hits 1,000 kills as Beavers beat U-Mary

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:37 p.m.
    U-Mary’s Thayna Silva (17) spikes the volleyball as Bemidji’s Jessica Reega (4) and Julie Touchett (12) jump to block it during a match Saturday held in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Bemidji State senior Amanda Tronick passes a serve in a match against U-Mary Saturday held in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    BSU’s Shelby Haney sets the volleyball Saturday in a match against U-Mary Saturday held in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State senior Amanda Tronick reached the 1000 career kills milestone Saturday in a Beavers win over U-Mary at the BSU Gymnasium.

    “We’re really happy that she was able to reach the milestone here at home and on homecoming,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said in the press release.

    BSU freshman Kelli Auer (2) passes a serve Saturday in a match against U-Mary Saturday held in Bemidji.

    Jessica Yost led BSU with 24 kills on the night, while Tronick added 18 kills and 17 digs. The Beavers took the match in four sets (25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24).

    Freshman setter Shelby Haney served up 48 assists, while Emma Hallman had 21 digs.

    Bemidji senior Jessica Yost (9) hits the volleyball over the net during a match against U-Mary Saturday held in Bemidji.

    The Beavers (7-13, 3-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) take the momentum of their two straight wins on the road Tuesday when they travel to Crookston for a 6 p.m. match.

