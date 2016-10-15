After giving up two first-period goals Friday, BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said having a good first period Saturday was key, even though they didn’t get on the board.

“Just really happy with how we came out today,” he said. “Tonight’s number one key was let’s win battles. Let’s win one-on-one battles. I thought we did that. I thought we had great jump, great intensity that entire first period. Nothing to show for it, but I thought we definitely had some good looks and really didn’t give them a whole lot.”

Then the Beavers power play took over.

Senior defenseman Madison Hutchinson opened the scoring in the first minute when she redirected an Emma Terres shot past Buckeyes goalie Kassidy Sauve.

Soon after OSU (3-2-1, 1-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) forward Maddy Field took a checking penalty, Emma Terres put the Beavers (4-2, 2-2 WCHA) up by two, with assists credited to Alexis Joyce and Emily Bergland

Four minutes later, Bergland claimed a goal of her own. It came on the power play once again when she found a rebound off of Sauve’s pad.

“Second period, I thought our power play was huge to go out there and score three times on the powerplay,” Scanlan said. “It really proved to be the difference.”

Through two periods, BSU was outshooting the Buckeyes 27-11.

The only time the Beavers let up in the game was early in the third period. Ohio State didn’t have any sustained pressure in the Beavers’ zone in either of the first two periods. Eventually, it showed on the scoreboard when Ariana DePinto got a shorthanded shot past BSU goalie Brittni Mowat -- the only one Mowat would allow.

The goal gave the Beavers their spark again, and most of the play was back in the OSU end. Bergland scored her second rebound goal of the night midway through the final period, finishing the game with two goals and two assists.

“She can definitely stop the puck,” Bergland said of Sauve. “We needed to take her eyes away and every chance we got to get a shot on, we were all crashing the net, and it was definitely what we talked about before the game.”

With the three-goal deficit, the Buckeyes pulled Sauve with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game. Then Reilly Fawcett went off for embellishment at the 18:08 mark, giving OSU 6-on-4 play for the rest of the game.

But Mowat and the rest of the Beavers stayed composed in their defensive end and held the game at its final 4-1.

Bemidji State travels to Duluth for a Friday-Saturday series next weekend.

Bemidji State 4, Ohio State 1

BSU 0 3 1-- 4

OSU 0 0 1-- 1

First Period -- NO SCORING. Penalties -- BSU, Marolt (Slashing), 13:34, OSU, Sadek (Checking), 19:45.

Second Period -- 1, Hutchinson (Terres), 0:34; 2, Terres (Joyce), 11:59; 3, Bergland (Joyce, Miller), 15:48. Penalties -- OSU, Langermeier (Hooking), 8:07; OSU, Field (Checking), 11:25; OSU, Boyle (Roughing), 14:15.

Third Period -- 4, OSU, DePinto (Dunne), 7:27; 5, BSU, Bergland (Fawcett, Reilly), 9:54. Penalties -- BSU, Wright (Goaltender Interference), 4:21; OSU, Soares (Too Many Players), 5:23; OSU, Dunne (Checking), 11:08; BSU, Fawcett (Embellishment), 18:08.