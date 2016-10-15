SOCCER: Beavers fall to Augustana 2-1

The Beavers (9-4, 7-3 NSIC) got on the board first with a 12th minute goal from Bayley Ertl that made it 1-0.

But the Vikings (8-4-1, 7-2-1 NSIC) evened the match at 1-all with Samantha Tymkowicz’s 50th minute goal.

The match remained tied until the 86th minute when Samantha Schorzman found the back of the net to score the eventual game-winning goal with just minutes to go.

Augustana outshot BSU 19-14 and held the shots on goal advantage 7-6.

Each goalkeeper, BSU’s Anna Fobbe and Taylor Machacek, finished with five saves.

The Beavers will wrap up their three-match road trip with a matchup against Wayne State at 1 p.m. today.