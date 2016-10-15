Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL: BSU grounds, pounds Minot State for 52-28 homecoming victory

    By Jack Hittinger Today at 6:19 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State bulldozed through another opponent on the ground.

    Third-string quarterback Jared Henning ran for 172 yards, running back Gena Adams added another 152 as the BSU offense beat Minot State for a 52-28 homecoming victory on Saturday afternoon at Chet Anderson Stadium.

    The Beavers (6-1, 3-0 NSIC North) won on homecoming for the seventh straight season and racked up 436 rushing yards in the process.

    Henning, who took the majority of the snaps in the game after second-stringer Nick Mehlum got injured, ran for three touchdowns in addition to his 172 rushing yards while Adams had three TDs -- two on the ground and one reciving.

    Overall BSU outgained Minot 574-300.

    Check back later for more from this game.

    Explore related topics:sportsbeaversbemidji stateFootballNSICCollege footballminot statejared henning
    Jack Hittinger
    Jack Hittinger is the sports editor of the Bemidji Pioneer. He is also the Bemidji State beat writer. He hails from the Great State of Michigan. Read his Bemidji State blog at http://thebeaverblog.areavoices.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @Jackhitts.
    JHittinger@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9772
    Advertisement