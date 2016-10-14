COLLEGE HOCKEY: Bitzer, Beavers blank Northern Michigan 2-0

Bitzer, from Moorhead, recorded his 11th career shutout to give their Beavers their first 3-0 start since the 2005-06 season.

BSU (3-0-0, 3-0-0 WCHA) outshot NMU 32-21 in the game.

Junior Leo Fitzgerald put the Beavers on the scoreboard midway through the first period, with help from Brendan Harms and Dan Billet.

Despite the 1-0 lead, Northern Michigan (1-2-0, 0-1-0 WCHA) had a 10-6 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period.

That changed in the second and third frames. In the middle period, BSU outshot NMU 14-6 but didn’t score.

However, the Beavers outshot the Wildcats 12-5 and got some cushion in the third frame.

At 10:57, junior forward Jay Dickman got a puck past NMU goaltender Atte Tolvanen on the power play to make it 2-0. Myles Fitzgerald and Kyle Bauman assisted on the goal.

The Beavers went 1-for-6 on the power play in the game and also continued kept their perfect penalty kill track record intact. BSU was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Friday and is now 17-for-17 overall through three games.

BSU will return to the ice in Marquette tonight to look for the sweep. The puck is set to drop at 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji State 2, Northern Michigan 0

BSU 1 0 1-- 2

NMU 0 0 0-- 0

First Period -- 1, BSU, L.Fitzgerald (Harms, Billett), 7:02.

Second Period -- No scoring.

Third Period -- 2, BSU, Dickman (M.Fitzgerald, Bauman), 10:57, PP.