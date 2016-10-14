VOLLEYBALL: BSU's Yost shines in return to high school court

In a battle between the bottom two teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, BSU (6-13, 2-8 NSIC) claimed the win in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22).

Yost led Bemidji State with 19 kills and said playing on her old court was special to her.

“It was really cool,” she said. “I talked to Emily and she said, ‘This is so weird.’ It’s set up the same way as it was in high school. It was really fun to play here, and I’m really glad that they put this on for us.”

Falldorf finished with 10-for-15 on the attack and added two blocks.

In set one, neither team managed to gain more than a three-point lead until a 7-2 BSU run gave them an 18-14 lead. They almost let it slip when MSU (5-13, 0-9 NSIC) came within a point at 20-19, but Bemidji State came out on top 25-21 with the help of two aces by freshman setter Shelby Haney.

Minot State put up a 10-2 run in the second set to gain a 20-13 lead, but five straight Bemidji State points forced them to take a timeout and regroup with a 21-19 score. The timeout was successful, and MSU took the set 25-21.

A booming Yost kill brought BSU to game point at 24-20 in set three. Minot scored four straight to tie it at 24 before Bemidji State finished it with a 26-24 win thanks to a Julie Touchett kill and a Heather Fletcher block.

“We talked about staying composed, because some stuff is just not going to go your way,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said. “We did that, hung in there, played really tough when they needed to and got the W.”

In set four, two consecutive Haney aces gave BSU a 21-17 lead, but it slipped away again and Minot tied it at 22.

But the hometown Beavers bared down and won the next three points. Sophomore freshman Jessica Reega knocked down a kill, Emma Hallman grabbed an ace and senior Amanda Tronick finished the match with a kill.

“Just a really good effort across the board, offensively especially,” Ulmer said. “We’ve been waiting for a game where everybody produces as they need to, and we got that tonight.”

Tronick finished the night with 14 kills, while Reega added 11. Hallman and Yost each had double-digit kills with 13 and 10, respectively. Haney put up 50 assists and five aces.

Bemidji State is back in action at 5 p.m. today when it takes on U-Mary at the BSU Gymnasium.