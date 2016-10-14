Instead, the Beavers came out flat in the first period and never recovered. Ohio State scored twice in the first period and added another in the second en route to a 3-1 win Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

“It’s hard to be at your absolute best for every single game,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We just didn’t start the way we needed to start. They’ve been on the road for three straight weekends. We just wanted to start with more energy than we could but for whatever reason we were really flat.”

Lauren Spring and Erin Langermeier scored within three minutes of one another early in the first period, giving the Buckeyes (3-1-1, 1-1-1 WCHA) and goaltender Kassidy Sauve plenty of breathing room.

Although the Beavers (3-2-0, 1-2-0 WCHA) outshot OSU 9-8 in the first period, it was by far their worst 20 minutes of the game. BSU progressively got better offensively -- the first five minutes of the second period saw them possess the puck better than they had in the first.

However, the Buckeyes tallied another goal at 7:44 when Rebecca Freiburger finished off a 3-on-1 opportunity with a nice shot past BSU goalie Brittni Mowat.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline at the end of the second period, the Beavers didn’t throw it in.

BSU controlled the play the whole way, firing 19 shots on Sauve. But only one made it past her. Senior defender Madison Hutchinson scored the Beavers’ first goal of the afternoon 9:52 into the third. She fired a shot from well beyond the circles at the net; the puck whizzed past Sauve and into the net. Reilly Fawcett and Emily Bergland assisted on the play.

“I think we came out really strong in the third,” Hutchinson said. “We knew we needed at least three. Last weekend we got a little puck luck, but this game we didn’t get any.”

The Beavers continued to pepper Sauve for the remainder of the third period -- including on the penalty kill BSU faced a minute after Hutchinson’s goal.

At one point, BSU even appeared to have scored when a Beaver pushed a puck into the goal during a scrum in front of the net but the goal was immediately waved off because the officials had blown the whistle.

BSU ended up with 35 shots on goal; Sauve made 34 saves. Mowat stopped 19 shots for the Beavers.

“We came out not at our best. I think once we got to play our game, they weren’t able to keep up with us,” Hutchinson said. “We were out skating them, we almost had 40 shots. So that was really encouraging for us.”

The teams return to the ice at 3:07 p.m. today for the series finale.

“It’s three big points,” Scanlan said. “One of our goals is to get points every weekend. We got zip today, so tomorrow is our last chance. If we come out ready, engaged and focused, I think we’re certainly going to have a chance.”

Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 0

OSU 2 1 0-- 3

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First Period -- 1, OSU, Spring (Freiburger), 4:10; 2, OSU, Soares (Langermeier, Reeves), 6:49. Penalties -- None.

Second Period -- 3, Freiburger (Spring), 7:44. Penalties -- OSU, Boyle (Roughing), 12:19.

Third Period -- 4, BSU, Hutchinson (Fawcett, Bergland) 9:52. Penalties -- BSU, Terres (Tripping), 10:43.