COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Backup QB Mehlum ready to go for BSU

Fast forward to this season.

During last weekend’s game against Northern State, Beavers’ starter Jordan Hein couldn’t play due to a knee hematoma.

“It’s sort of the same thing as last year,” Mehlum said. “Shields went down and I was sort of thrown into the backup role because they wanted to get me reps in case this thing happened.”

Mehlum was once again pressed into duty against Northern, and he delivered. Despite some close calls and too many turnovers for his liking (Mehlum tossed four interceptions), the Superior, Wis., native threw for 220 yards and tossed two touchdowns en route to No. 22 BSU’s 31-28 overtime victory.

Mehlum will once again step under center Saturday when the Beavers (5-1, 2-0 NSIC North) host Minot State (1-5, 0-2) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at Chet Anderson Stadium. Kickoff for BSU’s annual “Beaver Bash” rivalry game -- which also happens to be homecoming -- is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“Getting some reps last year, I’m definitely more prepared for this scenario this year,” said Mehlum, who appeared in five contests in 2015, mostly in late-game action. “I came here to play, so I was ready to go and I’m excited to get in there this week.”

BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said Mehlum will play the majority of the game Saturday, with redshirt freshmen Jared Henning also seeing some action.

“Nick is the starter,” Bolte said. “The plan would be to play both the kids. Henning has done a nice job too. Nick has more game experience from last year, and Jared did a few things really nice last week. “

Henning attempted just one pass for 13 yards but also ran six times -- also for 13 yards.

Whoever is under center for BSU this week, the Beavers will be comfortable with him taking snaps.

“Coach Bolte always preaches ‘next man up,’ and I think Mehlum has done a great job stepping in,” BSU junior running back Tahi Nomane said. “He knows the offense pretty well. Jared did a great job stepping in too.”

Mehlum is more of a typical pocket passer while Henning’s running abilities mean he’s more similar to Hein.

Bolte said he didn’t expect Hein back for another week or two, so for now they’ll roll with whoever can make the right plays.

“You’re going to have injuries, so you can’t sit there and complain about it too much,” he said. “The fortunate thing with our team is we have a lot of depth. For the most part, the kids understand that we’re going to be able to rally around whoever’s out there. No excuses. We’re going to find a way to win.”

Hoffer may also play again

Also questionable for this week is kicker/punter Isaac Aanerud. The sophomore from Rogers was injured during warmups two weeks ago and wasn’t ready for the NSU game. However, freshman Mason Hoffer will take field goal, extra point and kickoff duties this week as he did last weekend.

Hoffer’s 38-yard overtime field goal was the game-winner.

On Minot State

The Beavers come into Bemidji with a 1-5 record. Their lone win was a 20-14 decision against Wayne State.

The Beavers have, however, been able to score a little bit, as they average 13.8 points per game and 310 yards per game.

“Minot’s definitely better than their record indicates,” Mehlum said. “They’re really athletic and physical on the perimeter. They have some really good athletes. We can’t take them lightly. You can’t take anybody lightly in this league.”