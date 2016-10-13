WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Mowat, defense leading the charge for BSU

“She’s always so calm, cool and collected,” senior defender Madison Hutchinson said. “It’s nice playing beside her.”

The Beavers blocked 48 shots in front of Mowat in the two games. BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said that points not just to the BSU defensive corps’ dedication to keeping the puck away from the net but also their willingness to do anything for their star goaltender.

“Her teammates respect the heck out of her and they’re going to do anything they can for her, and that’s because of the person she is,” Scanlan said. “If she was a primadonna, someone that pointed fingers, it wouldn’t be that way. But she’s not. She works hard and she’s quick to credit her teammates right from the get-go.”

Mowat and the Beavers return to the ice this weekend when they host Ohio State in another WCHA series at the Sanford Center (3:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

The win over the Gophers was a big confidence-booster for the Beavers as they prepare to face the (2-1-1, 0-1-1 WCHA). OSU has an all-new coaching staff this season after going 10-25-1 last season.

“It just proves to the group that we can play with anybody in the league,” Scanlan said. “As long as we play the way we need to play and commit ourselves to doing the little things, we have a chance.”

The Beavers were able to keep the Gophers off the scoreboard in every period except one last weekend. Unfortunately, that proved to be the difference Friday. BSU had a 1-0 lead in the third before Minnesota scored three to win 3-1.

“When we’re playing the way we needed to play we were getting the puck off their stick in the defensive zone and making them dump it,” Scanlan said. “When we were having success in the defensive zone we were closing quickly and forcing turnovers. When we ran into trouble is when we backed off and gave them time and space.”

Ohio State is coming off a tie and a loss at No. 1 Wisconsin. Sophomore goaltender Kassidy Sauve has played in all four of the Buckeyes’ games so far and has a .967 save percentage.

“They’re a really good team,” Hutchinson said. “They have a really amazing goalie who really stepped up for them this past weekend. We just have to make sure we get lots of shots, get lots of people toward the net and play our game.”

BSU/SCSU series to air on TV

Fans will be able to watch at least one BSU women’s hockey series on television later this season.

The WCHA announced Thursday that the BSU/St. Cloud State series, scheduled for Feb. 10-11 in St. Cloud, will be airing on FOX Sports North as part of the WCHA’s first-ever extended television package.

FSN will televise right regular-season games featuring six different league teams, starting with the Dec. 4 Minnesota/Wisconsin game in Madison, Wisc.

The Beavers will make two appearances -- both games in St. Cloud -- along with the potential WCHA Final Face-Off Championship game on Sunday, March 5, in Minneapolis.