BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team scored six goals last Friday and Saturday in their series-opening sweep of Bowling Green.

That isn’t, in itself a significant statistic -- three goals-per game is about average in college hockey. But for BSU head coach Tom Serratore, the number of goal-scorers was: Six different players accounted for those six goals.

“That’s great,” Serratore said after Saturday’s game. “You want to spread the wealth. Obviously the guys did that. And (on Saturday) we got into more of a four-line rhythm. We didn’t do that (Friday night). We just have to get everybody playing, and we want to try and get as much experience as we possibly can for these young guys.”

Freshman defenseman Zach Whitecloud and junior forward Myles Fitzgerald scored in Friday night’s 2-1. On Saturday, scoring came from senior forwards Charlie O’Connor and Brendan Harms, junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald and junior defenseman Brett Beauvais.

Even those who didn’t find the back of the net found a way to get on the scoresheet.

Senior forward Phillip Marinaccio tallied three assists, sophomore defenseman Dan Billett added two more and senior forward Nate Arentz added one.

That’s an encouraging sign for the Beavers to start the year. Last season, finding consistent secondary scoring beyond the top-two lines wasn’t always easy.

“Whenever you get scoring from numerous amount of people, it’s great,” said O’Connor, whose third-period goal on Saturday ended up being the game-winner. “And our offense is really even top to bottom. That’s good. We want that. Having other guys score, it’s big time.”

Mowat named defender of the week

The BSU women also had a successful result last weekend, beating defending national champion Minnesota 2-0 on Saturday night behind Brittini Mowat’s 31 saves.

The performance helped Mowat earn the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s defensive player of the week award.

Mowat was on the ice practicing with the team when the award was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s exciting,” she said. “I guess I wish my team would get more recognition for that, considering the amount of shots they blocked this weekend.”

Mowat made 57 saves combined on Friday and Saturday, while her Beaver teammates blocked a total of 48 shots in front of her.

The Gophers won game one 3-1 but the Beavers rallied behind Mowat in game two to earn the split. The shutout was the 16th of Mowat’s career.