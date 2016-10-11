ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men's golf team carded a 14-over-par 302 in the final round of the 54-hole Holiday Inn Express Classic Tuesday in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Beavers finished with a two-day total of 919 (313-304-302) to finish 67 shots over par and 47 strokes off the pace set by the team champion Central Missouri (291-289-292).

BSU’s effort Tuesday allowed the team to climb two spots in the final standings and finish 12 in the 20-team regional field.

Bemidji State was led by Cody Cook, who tied for 28th individually at 11-over (78-73-76=227).

In addition, Aaron Leintz carded a 230 (79-75-76) to sit in a tie for 40th and Sam Otto posted a 54-hole total of 232 (76-79-77) to tie for 50th.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University's Joby Gray captured medalist honors firing rounds of 70 (-2), 72 (E) and 70 (-2) to finish 4-under-par (212) and earn a one-stroke edge over the field.